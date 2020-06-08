CAPMF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.77, changing hands as high as $111.00 per share. Cap Gemini S A shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPMF's low point in its 52 week range is $60.10 per share, with $132 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.00.

