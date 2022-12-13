CAPMF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cap Gemini S A (Symbol: CAPMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.68, changing hands as high as $188.85 per share. Cap Gemini S A shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPMF's low point in its 52 week range is $145.60 per share, with $249.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.85.

