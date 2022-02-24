CAPL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (Symbol: CAPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.88, changing hands as low as $19.82 per share. CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.90 per share, with $23.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.97.

