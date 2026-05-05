CAPL Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6, after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the limited partnership’s adjusted earnings of 16 cents per unit beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents, driven by increased same-store merchandise sales and a higher merchandise gross profit percentage in company-operated sites.

The leading wholesale distributor beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 9%. This is depicted in the graph below:

CrossAmerica Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise

CrossAmerica Partners LP price-eps-surprise | CrossAmerica Partners LP Quote

CAPL’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss is pegged at 16 cents per unit, witnessing no estimate revision in the past seven days. The consensus estimate implies an improvement of 20% from the year-ago reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $697.31 million indicates a 19.2% decrease from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider for CAPL

As a leading wholesale distributor, the partnership is focused on getting motor fuels from suppliers to end customers. CAPL generates revenues from fuel sales, wholesale supply agreements and retail operations.

The partnership is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in the March-end quarter, driven by leasing its owned fuel station assets and long-term supply agreements for gasoline and diesel.

Although largely fee-based, CAPL’s business is still indirectly impacted by oil price volatility, which may have affected margins. The spike in crude oil prices at the quarter-end is likely to have pressured CAPL’s earnings by squeezing margins due to increased selling prices of gasoline and diesel.

Earnings Whispers for CAPL

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CAPL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: CAPL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The partnership currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

A Stock to Consider

Here is one stock that you may want to consider, as this has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Shell plc SHEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.56% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shell is set to release first-quarter earnings on May 7, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL’s earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating a 3.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Energy Giants That Have Posted Q1 Results: BP & CVX

BP plc BP reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.24 per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. BP has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

As of March 31, 2026, BP reported $35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, BP’s long-term debt totaled $25.3 billion.

Chevron Corporation CVX reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents. CVX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

As of March 31, 2026, Chevron reported $5.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, CVX’s total debt amounted to $45.4 billion.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.