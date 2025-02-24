$CAPL Earnings Preview: Recent $CAPL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$CAPL ($CAPL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,232,843,400 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWEDGE WEALTH, LLC added 37,736 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $830,192
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 28,758 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $632,676
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 27,595 shares (-36.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $607,090
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 21,081 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $463,782
- KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP removed 19,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $399,896
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,000
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 12,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,400
