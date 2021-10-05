US Markets

Capitol Police says it investigating suspicious vehicle in front of U.S. Supreme Court

Jan Wolfe
Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday said it was investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, where the nine justices were hearing arguments on Tuesday morning.

"We are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court along First Street, NE," the department said in a statement on Twitter. "Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can."

The Supreme Court was hearing arguments on Tuesday morning in two criminal law-related cases.

The nine justices began their new term on Monday as they conducted oral arguments in person for the first time in 19 months, due to the COVID0-19 pandemic.

The court's term includes major cases in the coming months on abortion and gun rights.

