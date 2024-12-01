Capitol Health’s Merger with Integral Diagnostics Advances

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited has received strong shareholder support for its proposed merger with Integral Diagnostics, with 94.86% of shareholders voting in favor. The merger is now awaiting court approval and clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. If approved, Capitol shares will be suspended from trading, marking a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

