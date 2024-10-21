Capitol Health Sees Shift in Shareholder Interest

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited has seen a change in its substantial shareholder as Australian Ethical Investment Limited reduced its voting power from 6.86% to 5.06%. This shift indicates a decrease in interest, potentially influencing the market dynamics for Capitol Health’s stocks. Investors may want to monitor how this change impacts the company’s future strategies and stock performance.

