Capitol Health Sees Shift in Shareholder Interest

October 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited has seen a change in its substantial shareholder as Australian Ethical Investment Limited reduced its voting power from 6.86% to 5.06%. This shift indicates a decrease in interest, potentially influencing the market dynamics for Capitol Health’s stocks. Investors may want to monitor how this change impacts the company’s future strategies and stock performance.

