Capitol Health Sees Change in Major Shareholder

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capitol Health Limited as of October 17, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of Capitol Health, potentially influencing its stock dynamics. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this development affects the company’s market position.

For further insights into AU:CAJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.