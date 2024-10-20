News & Insights

Capitol Health Sees Change in Major Shareholder

October 20, 2024 — 10:51 pm EDT

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capitol Health Limited as of October 17, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of Capitol Health, potentially influencing its stock dynamics. Investors might want to keep an eye on how this development affects the company’s market position.

