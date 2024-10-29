Capitol Health Delays Shareholder Vote on Merger

Capitol Health Limited (AU:CAJ) has released an update.

Capitol Health Limited has postponed its shareholder meeting for a proposed merger with Integral Diagnostics Limited to December 2, 2024, due to pending approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. This delay affects the timeline of the merger, which is still recommended by Capitol’s directors as being in shareholders’ best interests. Investors should note that the merger’s implementation and trading dates have been adjusted accordingly.

