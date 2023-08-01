Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) Price Target Increased by 56.61% to 0.50

The average one-year price target for Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) has been revised to 0.50 / share. This is an increase of 56.61% from the prior estimate of 0.32 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.27 to a high of 2.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.24 / share.

Capitol Health Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Health. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAJ is 0.01%, an increase of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 10,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 5,725K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,907K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 500K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 292K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 292K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

