News & Insights

Markets
CFFN

Capitol Federal Savings Bank H1 Profit Falls

April 26, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Savings Bank (CFFN), a federally chartered and insured savings bank, on Wednesday reported a fall in net income for the six-month period to March 31, mainly due to a provision for credit losses of $4.6 million for the current year, compared with a release of provision of $6.6 million for the prior-year period.

For the first-half, the lender posted a net income of $30.4 million or $0.23 per share, compared with $43.8 million or $0.32 per share of the prior year period.

Pre-tax income was at $37.267 million, lesser than $55.610 million of previous year.

Net interest income decreased to $87.787 million from $92.715 million, a year ago.

Total non-interest income stood at $10.435 million, versus $10.922 million of last year period.

Noninterest expenses rose to $56.404 million from $54.654 million of 2022.

Total interest expense was at $93.099 million, compared with $33.973 million of last year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CFFN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.