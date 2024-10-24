News & Insights

Capitol Federal price target raised to $7 from $6.50 at Piper Sandler

October 24, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch raised the firm’s price target on Capitol Federal (CFFN) to $7 from $6.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm notes the company reported Q4 EPS of 9c, which topped its estimate by 2c and the Street consensus by a penny.

Read More on CFFN:

