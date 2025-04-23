CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL Earnings Results: $CFFN Reports Quarterly Earnings

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL ($CFFN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $48,790,000, beating estimates of $43,895,700 by $4,894,300.

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL Insider Trading Activity

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL insiders have traded $CFFN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES G. MORRIS has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $187,617 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY M JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $86,150 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICK C JACKSON (Executive Vice President) has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $58,759 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY R THOMPSON purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $40,108

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of CAPITOL FEDERAL FINL stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

