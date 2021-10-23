Capitol Federal Financial's (NASDAQ:CFFN) Dividend Will Be US$0.085

The board of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of November, with investors receiving US$0.085 per share. This means the annual payment is 7.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Capitol Federal Financial Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 162% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

EPS is set to fall by 7.7% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 170%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:CFFN Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.60 to US$0.74. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.1% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Capitol Federal Financial May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Capitol Federal Financial's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Capitol Federal Financial's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Capitol Federal Financial's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Capitol Federal Financial is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Capitol Federal Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.