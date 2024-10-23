Capitol Federal Financial Reports Increased Q4 Net Income

The latest announcement is out from Capitol Federal Financial ( (CFFN) ).

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reported a net income of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter, up from $9.6 million in the previous quarter, driven by a release of credit loss provisions and improved net interest margins. The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.085 per share, payable in November 2024, and noted a net interest margin increase to 1.80% due to better loan portfolio yields. The fiscal year saw a total net income of $38.0 million, with dividends totaling $0.34 per share.

