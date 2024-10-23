Capitol Federal Financial Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.1 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $9.6 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $101.7 million from $99.7 million last year.

Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.1 Mln. vs. $9.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $101.7 Mln vs. $99.7 Mln last year.

