Capitol Federal Financial Q2 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $20.44 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $18.90 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $20.44 Mln. vs. $18.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.14 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.