Capitol Federal Financial Q1 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.24 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $22.19 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $45.83 million from $45.61 million last year.

Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $16.24 Mln. vs. $22.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.13 -Revenue (Q1): $45.83 Mln vs. $45.61 Mln last year.

