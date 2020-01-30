Capitol Federal Financial Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $22.49 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $24.37 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $22.49 Mln. vs. $24.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16

