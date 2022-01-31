Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Capitol Federal Financial's shares before the 3rd of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.085 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.96 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 8.5% on the current share price of $11.32. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Capitol Federal Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Capitol Federal Financial paying out a modest 45% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NasdaqGS:CFFN Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Capitol Federal Financial's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Capitol Federal Financial has delivered 4.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Has Capitol Federal Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Capitol Federal Financial's earnings per share have not grown at all in recent years, although we like that it is paying out a low percentage of its earnings. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into Capitol Federal Financial, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Capitol Federal Financial you should be aware of.

