Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CFFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 52.94% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFN was $13.06, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.42 and a 49.26% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

CFFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). CFFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CFFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.26%, compared to an industry average of -16.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

