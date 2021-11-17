Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 158.82% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFN was $12.46, representing a -13.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 16.78% increase over the 52 week low of $10.67.

CFFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). CFFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports CFFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -1.79%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cffn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

