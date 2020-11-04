Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CFFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFN was $11.52, representing a -20.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.50 and a 31.66% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

CFFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). CFFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CFFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.26%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CFFN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CFFN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CFFN as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 21.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CFFN at 0.34%.

