Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CFFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.19, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFN was $13.19, representing a -8.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 50.74% increase over the 52 week low of $8.75.

CFFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports CFFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.64%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

