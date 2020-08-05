Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CFFN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CFFN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.62, the dividend yield is 3.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CFFN was $9.62, representing a -33.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.57 and a 2.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.36.

CFFN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). CFFN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports CFFN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.82%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

