Capitol Federal Financial (FRA:CFW) Price Target Increased by 8.21% to 5.51

The average one-year price target for Capitol Federal Financial (FRA:CFW) has been revised to 5.51 / share. This is an increase of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 5.09 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.45 to a high of 5.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from the latest reported closing price of 4.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Federal Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFW is 0.04%, a decrease of 36.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 116,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 16,200K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFW by 19.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,686K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares, representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFW by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,544K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,832K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFW by 22.41% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 7,828K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,400K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFW by 6.74% over the last quarter.

