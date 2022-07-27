Capitol Federal Financial Earnings at $21.2 million in Q3

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) revealed earnings for third quarter of $21.2 million

The company's earnings totaled $21.2 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $21.6 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $21.2 Mln. vs. $21.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.16 last year.

