Capitol Federal Financial Earnings At $15.4 Mln In Q2

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) revealed earnings for second quarter of $15.4 million

The company's bottom line totaled $15.4 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $30.8 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Capitol Federal Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.4 Mln. vs. $30.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.12 last year.

