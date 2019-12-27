Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as low as $13.63 per share. Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFFN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.46 per share, with $14.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.68.

