Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from the latest reported closing price of 5.18 / share.

Capitol Federal Financial Declares $0.08 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2023 received the payment on November 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $5.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.80%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 18.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.06 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Federal Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFFN is 0.04%, a decrease of 37.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 115,778K shares. The put/call ratio of CFFN is 30.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 16,200K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 19.88% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,686K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares, representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 14.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,544K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,832K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 22.41% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 7,828K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,400K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,315K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including home loans, checking and savings accounts, insurance, and online banking services.

