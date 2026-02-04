Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Price Target Increased by 10.71% to 7.90

The average one-year price target for Capitol Federal Financial (NasdaqGS:CFFN) has been revised to $7.90 / share. This is an increase of 10.71% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.84% from the latest reported closing price of $7.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Federal Financial. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFFN is 0.05%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 125,287K shares. The put/call ratio of CFFN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,278K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,555K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 4.04% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 6,466K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,475K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 2.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,623K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,551K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 0.86% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,493K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.