Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.02%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 12.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitol Federal Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFFN is 0.09%, an increase of 42.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 118,540K shares. The put/call ratio of CFFN is 10.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.56% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capitol Federal Financial is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from its latest reported closing price of 6.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capitol Federal Financial is 193MM, a decrease of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 16,710K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 2.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,399K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 7,926K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,496K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,940K shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFFN by 8.25% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,195K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary provides a wide range of banking products and services, including home loans, checking and savings accounts, insurance, and online banking services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.