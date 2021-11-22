Capitol Federal Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CFFN

In trading on Monday, shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.31, changing hands as high as $12.47 per share. Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFFN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.67 per share, with $14.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.31.

