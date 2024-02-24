Capitec Bank Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CKHGY) Price Target Increased by 6.35% to 53.68

The average one-year price target for Capitec Bank Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CKHGY) has been revised to 53.68 / share. This is an increase of 6.35% from the prior estimate of 50.48 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.03 to a high of 63.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.62% from the latest reported closing price of 53.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKHGY is 0.00%, a decrease of 60.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKHGY by 60.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.