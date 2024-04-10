Capitalizing On Crypto: Riot And Iris Energy Present Opportunities, Analyst Sees 100% Upside

JPMorgan analyst Reginald L. Smith rates RIOT and IREN stocks as Overweight; With IREN, the stock offers 100% upside potential.
Latest Ratings for RIOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Compass Point
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Northland Capital Markets
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
