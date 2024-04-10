News & Insights

Cryptocurrencies

Capitalizing On Crypto: Riot And Iris Energy Present Opportunities, Analyst Sees 100% Upside

April 10, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Surbhi Jain for Benzinga ->

JPMorgan analyst Reginald L. Smith rates RIOT and IREN stocks as Overweight; With IREN, the stock offers 100% upside potential.

Latest Ratings for RIOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Compass PointDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jan 2022Northland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jan 2022Cantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RIOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read the full story on Benzinga.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Cryptocurrencies
Benzinga
Benzinga is an innovative financial news outlet that has become the first choice for brokerages given its easy-to-integrate API suite and easy-to-consume content. Benzinga provides timely, actionable news that helps users navigate a wide breadth of equities in even the most uncertain and volatile markets, in real time.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.