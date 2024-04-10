Capitalizing On Crypto: Riot And Iris Energy Present Opportunities, Analyst Sees 100% Upside

JPMorgan analyst Reginald L. Smith rates RIOT and IREN stocks as Overweight; With IREN, the stock offers 100% upside potential.

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight

