Capitalizing On Growth Prospects, Patrick M Shanahan Acquires Leidos Holdings Stock Options Worth $203

A substantial acquisition of company stock options by Patrick M Shanahan, Director at Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) was reported on May 13, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Shanahan, Director at Leidos Holdings, acquired 1,030 stock options for LDOS with an exercise price of $154.71 per share.

The Wednesday morning update indicates Leidos Holdings shares down by 0.34%, currently priced at $154.91. At this value, Shanahan's 1,030 shares are worth $203.

All You Need to Know About Leidos Holdings

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in four reportable segments; National Security & Digital, Health & Civil, Commercial & International and Defense Systems. It provides a wide array of scientific, engineering and technical services and solutions across these reportable segments.

Leidos Holdings: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Leidos Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.79% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 17.83% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Leidos Holdings's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.79.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Leidos Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Leidos Holdings's P/E ratio of 15.67 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.23 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.16 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

