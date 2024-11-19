News & Insights

CapitaLand’s Strategic Stake in Japan Hotel REIT Advisors

November 19, 2024 — 06:24 pm EST

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited is set to acquire a significant 40% stake in SCCP Group Holdings, the parent company of Japan Hotel REIT Advisors, marking a strategic expansion in its portfolio. This move, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in early 2025 and does not impact the current support relations or organizational structures of Japan Hotel REIT Advisors. However, future options could potentially lead to CapitaLand gaining full ownership by 2030.

