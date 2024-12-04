News & Insights

Stocks

CapitaLand’s Extra Space Asia Expands in Japan

December 04, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CapitaLand Investment Limited’s Extra Space Asia has formed a strategic alliance with Japan’s largest self-storage manager, Ambitious Co. Ltd., to rapidly expand in the Japanese market. This partnership includes acquiring four Osaka properties and plans to add two more in Tokyo, aiming to triple its portfolio to over JPY12 billion. This move, supported by dual partnerships, positions Extra Space Asia to meet the rising demand for self-storage solutions driven by urbanization and e-commerce growth.

For further insights into SG:9CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.