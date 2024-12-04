CapitaLand’s Extra Space Asia Expands in Japan

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited’s Extra Space Asia has formed a strategic alliance with Japan’s largest self-storage manager, Ambitious Co. Ltd., to rapidly expand in the Japanese market. This partnership includes acquiring four Osaka properties and plans to add two more in Tokyo, aiming to triple its portfolio to over JPY12 billion. This move, supported by dual partnerships, positions Extra Space Asia to meet the rising demand for self-storage solutions driven by urbanization and e-commerce growth.

