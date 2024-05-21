News & Insights

CapitaLand Mall Trust Issues New Units

May 21, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has issued nearly 3 million new units as part of its management fee payment, with half being paid in units and the rest in cash. The units were issued at a price based on the recent average trading price on the Singapore Exchange. Following this, the total number of units in issue by the Trust now stands at over 6.7 billion.

