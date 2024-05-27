CapitaLand Mall Hosts Successful AGM with Virtual Tech

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2024, at The Star Performing Arts Centre, leveraging virtual meeting technology. The event was attended by shareholders and proxies, with the trust’s management and board of directors present, including Chairman Ms. Teo Swee Lian and CEO Mr. Tony Tan Tee Hieong.

