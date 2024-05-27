News & Insights

CapitaLand Mall Hosts Successful AGM with Virtual Tech

May 27, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

CapitaLand Mall (SG:C38U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2024, at The Star Performing Arts Centre, leveraging virtual meeting technology. The event was attended by shareholders and proxies, with the trust’s management and board of directors present, including Chairman Ms. Teo Swee Lian and CEO Mr. Tony Tan Tee Hieong.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

