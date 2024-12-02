CapitaLand Investment Strengthens Board with New Appointments

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CapitaLand Investment Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Tham Kui Seng and Mr. Eugene Paul Lai Chin Look as Non-Executive Independent Directors, effective January 1, 2025. These new appointments are set to enhance the diversity and expertise of the company’s Board and its committees. Investors interested in the governance of CapitaLand might find these strategic additions noteworthy for future company performance.

For further insights into SG:9CI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.