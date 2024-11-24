CapitaLand Investment Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Moves

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is set to accelerate its global diversification strategy, focusing on expanding in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US. The company aims to double its funds under management to S$200 billion by 2028 through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and organic growth, with a significant investment in SC Capital Partners Group marking its entry into the Japan REIT market. CLI’s growth plan also includes increasing operating earnings and enhancing its REITs, private funds, and lodging management businesses.

