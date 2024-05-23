News & Insights

CapitaLand Investment Convenes 2024 Annual Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

CapitaLand Investment Limited (SG:9CI) has released an update.

CapitaLand Investment Limited held its Annual General Meeting at The Star Performing Arts Centre in Singapore, utilizing virtual meeting technology on April 25, 2024. The meeting was attended by shareholders and proxies listed by CLI, as well as the company’s full board of directors and key management personnel. The gathering was an essential platform for discussing the company’s strategic and financial decisions with stakeholders.

