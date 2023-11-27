CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Units (CPAMF) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 1.63

The average one-year price target for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Units (OTC:CPAMF) has been revised to 1.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 1.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 1.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.44% from the latest reported closing price of 1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust - Units. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPAMF is 0.06%, a decrease of 45.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 17,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 7,204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,795K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPAMF by 0.76% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,182K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAMF by 7.06% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 2,405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 99.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPAMF by 14,633.85% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPAMF by 9.55% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 732K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 29.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPAMF by 67.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.