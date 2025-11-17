CapitaLand China Trust (CLDHF) Price Target Decreased by 23.04% to 0.64

The average one-year price target for CapitaLand China Trust (OTCPK:CLDHF) has been revised to $0.64 / share. This is a decrease of 23.04% from the prior estimate of $0.83 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.60 to a high of $0.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from the latest reported closing price of $0.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in CapitaLand China Trust. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDHF is 0.05%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 87,743K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,024K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 13,703K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,256K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,010K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDHF by 3.91% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,905K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,807K shares , representing a decrease of 10.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDHF by 1.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,751K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,662K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDHF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.