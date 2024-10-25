News & Insights

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Invests in Singapore Property Redevelopment

October 25, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (SG:A17U) has released an update.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has utilized an additional S$12.5 million from its recent private placement of S$500 million to partially finance the redevelopment of a logistics property in Singapore. This allocation is part of the strategic use of proceeds to enhance their property portfolio. Investors may find this move promising as it aligns with the company’s growth initiatives in the region.

