CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) Price Target Decreased by 10.95% to 2.17

The average one-year price target for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCPK:ACDSF) has been revised to $2.17 / share. This is a decrease of 10.95% from the prior estimate of $2.44 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.97 to a high of $2.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.34% from the latest reported closing price of $1.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACDSF is 0.32%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 433,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,858K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,770K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACDSF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 31,800K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,342K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACDSF by 4.32% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,063K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 25,245K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,969K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDSF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

EWS - iShares MSCI Singapore ETF holds 15,673K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,379K shares , representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACDSF by 7.71% over the last quarter.

