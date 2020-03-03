Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Capitala Finance Corp.’s CPTA fourth-quarter 2019 net investment income per share of 12 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. The bottom line was 45.5% lower than the prior-year quarter’s number.



Results were hurt by lower total investment income. However, a decline in expenses provided some support. The company’s portfolio activity remained strong.



In2019, net investment income was 81 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate of 90 cents and was down 19% year over year.



Total Investment Income & Expenses Decline



Total investment income inthe quarter was $9.6 million, down 15% year over year. This decline was primarily due to a fall in interest and fee income and total payment-in-kind interest income. Also, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.8 million.



In 2019, total investment income declined 6.9% to $44 million. It also missed the consensus estimate of $45.2 million.



Total expenses decreased nearly 1% year over year to $7.7 million. This decline was due to a fall in base management fees.



Balance Sheet Position



As of Dec 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $62.3 million, up from $39.3 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Total assets amounted to $427.3 million, down from $493.2 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



Further, net asset value was $9.14 per share, down from $11.88 at the end of December.



Portfolio Activities



During the fourth quarter, the company originated $29 million of new investments. Of this, $27.4 million were debt investments and the remaining was in equity securities.



Our Take



Driven by the rise in demand for financing, Capitala Finance’s investment income is expected to grow in the near term. Moreover, lower expenses are likely to aid profitability.

Currently, Capitala Finance carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



