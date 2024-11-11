Capital World Ltd. Holds Annual General Meeting in Singapore

Capital World Ltd. (SG:1D5) has released an update.

Capital World Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where the board and shareholders convened to discuss the company’s future. The meeting included voting on resolutions by poll, in line with the company’s Articles of Association and SGX listing requirements. This orderly process underscores the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder engagement.

